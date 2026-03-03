Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Lowers Holdings in Valaris Limited $VAL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,209 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris by 13,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Valaris by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Pareto Securities lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Valaris Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of VAL stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $102.19. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

