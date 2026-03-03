Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Cuts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,604 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,613,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,926.23. The trade was a 30.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $111,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,346.70. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.