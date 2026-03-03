Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,176 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter worth about $175,192,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,398,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,041,000 after buying an additional 17,160,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grab by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,455,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,092,000 after buying an additional 10,428,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,881,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Grab by 533.2% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 139.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.08 million. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.80 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

