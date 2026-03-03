Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Acquires 4,337,428 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337,428 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 4.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $101,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $95,756.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,072.88. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $78,358.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,488.93. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,051 shares of company stock worth $488,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 609.85%.The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

More Intellia Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. GlobeNewswire: FDA Lift on MAGNITUDE

FDA has removed the clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 IND for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex‑z) in ATTR‑CM, allowing enrollment and late‑stage development to resume — a direct de‑risking event for a core program. Positive Sentiment: Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Reuters: FDA lifts clinical hold

Multiple news outlets reported the FDA lift (press release + Reuters coverage), which amplifies the market impact and clarifies the path forward for Intellia’s heart/ATTR program. Positive Sentiment: William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Finviz: William Blair upgrade

William Blair upgraded NTLA from Market Perform to Outperform, adding analyst support that can boost investor demand following the regulatory update. Positive Sentiment: Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Yahoo Finance: HAELO enrollment & commercialization plans

Intellia completed enrollment in the Phase 3 HAELO trial of lonvo‑z for hereditary angioedema and is advancing U.S. commercialization planning for a potential one‑time therapy — progress that increases late‑stage program optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. American Banking News: Chardan reiteration

Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NTLA, which maintains sell‑side visibility but is confirmation rather than new positive information. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. American Banking News: Brookline Capital estimates

Brookline Capital published FY‑2026 earnings estimates / forecasts for NTLA; analyst modeling updates are relevant for expectations but not as market‑moving as the FDA decision. Negative Sentiment: Intellia remains a pre‑revenue/early‑commercial gene‑editing company with negative margins and consensus negative EPS for the year — ongoing cash needs and execution risk remain material despite regulatory progress.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.