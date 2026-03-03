Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Contineum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ CTNM opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $447.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTNM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

CTNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Contineum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

