Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,421 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,346,000 after acquiring an additional 573,766 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

