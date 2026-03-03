Comparing GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. GN Store Nord pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 98.01 -$19.06 million $1.26 2.62 GN Store Nord $2.54 billion 0.85 $98.86 million $2.06 20.74

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and GN Store Nord”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GN Store Nord has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and GN Store Nord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 GN Store Nord 1 2 2 0 2.20

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and GN Store Nord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.57% -5.22% GN Store Nord 3.97% 6.31% 2.29%

Summary

GN Store Nord beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

