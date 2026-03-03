Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 176,388 shares during the quarter. Coeur Mining comprises about 6.0% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.43% of Coeur Mining worth $172,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:CDE opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

