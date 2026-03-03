Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 186.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 35.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a report on Friday, December 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

NYSE:KOF opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.04). Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

