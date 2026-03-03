Citizens Financial Group’s (CFG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $73.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. 315,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

