Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.7230. 121,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 504,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 107,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of critical care products and novel drug delivery systems. Headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey, the company aims to address unmet medical needs in acute care, hospital‐acquired infections and subcutaneous delivery of biologics. Citius operates as a Delaware corporation and trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol CTXR.

One of the company’s leading assets is Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution designed to treat catheter‐related bloodstream infections without catheter removal.

