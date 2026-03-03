Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LINE. Wall Street Zen cut Lineage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lineage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.76.

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.84 and a beta of -0.19. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -490.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lineage by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at $6,436,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Lineage by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $44 and kept an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal implying meaningful upside vs. the current price. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $44 and kept an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal implying meaningful upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: AmericanBankingNews reported a raised price target to $43, reinforcing the view that valuation may have room to run if fundamentals stabilize. Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Raised to $43.00

AmericanBankingNews reported a raised price target to $43, reinforcing the view that valuation may have room to run if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lifted its target to $42 but maintained a “neutral” rating — a modest positive to price targets but not a full endorsement to buy. Article Title

Citigroup lifted its target to $42 but maintained a “neutral” rating — a modest positive to price targets but not a full endorsement to buy. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a piece arguing Lineage remains undervalued over the long run despite near‑term headwinds — supportive for longer‑term investors but highlights short‑term risks. Lineage: Cold Storage REIT Still Undervalued…

Seeking Alpha published a piece arguing Lineage remains undervalued over the long run despite near‑term headwinds — supportive for longer‑term investors but highlights short‑term risks. Neutral Sentiment: Several online gaming articles about “Bizarre Lineage” (game guides/codes) circulated but are unrelated to Lineage, Inc.’s business and unlikely to affect the stock. Examples: beginner guides and codes updates on Beebom, PocketTactics and others. Bizarre Lineage Beginner’s Guide

Several online gaming articles about “Bizarre Lineage” (game guides/codes) circulated but are unrelated to Lineage, Inc.’s business and unlikely to affect the stock. Examples: beginner guides and codes updates on Beebom, PocketTactics and others. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $39 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target implies downside from current levels and signals caution about near‑term dynamics. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its target to $39 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target implies downside from current levels and signals caution about near‑term dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss and slight revenue decline with negative margins and ROE, underscoring operational pressure that could cap upside until clearer recovery in occupancy/revenues. (Company Q4 release and consensus data previously reported.)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

