CI Investments Inc. Purchases 51,247 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,247 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $71,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,988,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,632,000 after buying an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,454,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,007,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,249,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,015,000 after buying an additional 157,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $507.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.91.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

