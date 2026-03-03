CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,751,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 167,587 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 0.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $167,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

