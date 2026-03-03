CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $275,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5%

TSM stock opened at $368.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

