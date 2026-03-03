CI Investments Inc. Has $45.84 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,235 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus lowered their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.42.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $188.73 and a 12-month high of $351.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.21 and its 200-day moving average is $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

