CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,141 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 143,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE XOM opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $642.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $159.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

