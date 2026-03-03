CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $62,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Moody’s by 135.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total transaction of $286,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,473,809.80. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $466.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $546.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.01% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

