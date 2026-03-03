CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $112,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Entergy by 269.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $102.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

