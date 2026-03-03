CI Investments Inc. Acquires 187,847 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $94,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,975,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,969,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,303,000 after purchasing an additional 667,730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,935,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,194,000 after purchasing an additional 226,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,756,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,701,000 after purchasing an additional 143,380 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,626,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,008,000 after buying an additional 393,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

