Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.59. Chiyoda shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Chiyoda Stock Up 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 156.91% and a net margin of 16.68%.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation (OTCMKTS: CHYCY) is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company’s core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

