Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,840 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the January 29th total of 33,217 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of CMCM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,156. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheetah Mobile presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter worth $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile internet company primarily focused on developing and distributing utility and entertainment applications for smartphones and tablets. Its portfolio includes well-known security and optimization products such as Clean Master, Security Master and Battery Doctor, alongside consumer-oriented offerings in mobile gaming and content discovery. The company’s software solutions are designed to enhance device performance, improve privacy protection and deliver engaging digital experiences for end users.

Founded as the mobile internet division of Kingsoft in 2010, Cheetah Mobile spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in late 2014.

