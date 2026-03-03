Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,490,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,442 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for 1.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Freshpet worth $137,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,839,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,921,000 after buying an additional 1,116,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after acquiring an additional 632,756 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,862,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Freshpet by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 635,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 245,156 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,076,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

About Freshpet

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

