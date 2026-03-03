Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 963,441 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 963,441 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $94,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,238,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 78.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,037,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 894,987 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 75.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,709,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,108,000 after purchasing an additional 737,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,421,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.54. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.67%.Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.