Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 963,441 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 963,441 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $94,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,238,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 78.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,037,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 894,987 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 75.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,709,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,108,000 after purchasing an additional 737,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,421,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.54. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.
TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.
