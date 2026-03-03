Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 443,311 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,311 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $65,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 589,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.18 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The company had revenue of $376.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

