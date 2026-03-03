Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,728 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $63,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Phreesia by 332.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, insider David Linetsky sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $103,863.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 231,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,608.23. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,585 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $112,010.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 174,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,701.62. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PHR opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

Featured Articles

