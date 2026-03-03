Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94,439 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $112,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,733,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waters from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.