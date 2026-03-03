Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,351 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $76,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Braze by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Braze by 34.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Braze by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Down 1.9%

BRZE opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Braze to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Get Our Latest Report on BRZE

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $237,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,542.77. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $97,567.59. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 214,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,544.83. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,772. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.