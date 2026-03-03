Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $53.19 Million Stock Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,886,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,764 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneStream were worth $53,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in OneStream by 9,577.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,989,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,548 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneStream by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,605,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,606,000 after acquiring an additional 786,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneStream by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OS opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 2.05.

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $163.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. OneStream’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $153,387.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,612.26. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 990,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,945.06. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 236,076 shares of company stock worth $5,254,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OS. Loop Capital cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

