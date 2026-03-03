Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $128.15 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,178 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $128,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $287.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

