Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,958 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $55,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brady by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. Brady Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $99.29.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Brady had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $384.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 5,538 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $448,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,661. This trade represents a 35.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $296,190.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,413.36. This represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

