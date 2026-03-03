CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 85,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 125,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

