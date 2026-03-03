Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of Century Communities worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $7,251,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 561,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Further Reading

