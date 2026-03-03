Cencora, Inc. $COR Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,680 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.74. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.59 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

About Cencora

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

