Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.0943 and last traded at $1.0943, with a volume of 506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Ceconomy Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 0.71%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG is a Germany‐based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in‐store retail, it provides e‐commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

