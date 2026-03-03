Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432,514 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $8,893,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.52.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,450 shares of company stock valued at $92,530,665. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $753.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.