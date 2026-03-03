Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Reduced by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,518,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,036 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 7.0% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,358,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement — Jim Cramer called Caterpillar “a total straight shooter,” putting CAT in his weekly game plan and highlighting the company’s CONEXPO presence, which can boost retail investor interest and sentiment. Jim Cramer on Caterpillar: “A Total Straight Shooter”
- Positive Sentiment: Product and tech showcase at CONEXPO — Caterpillar unveiled new compact equipment (including a compact-radius excavator and the TUL100 compact utility loader), expanded AI/autonomy, rentals and connected-fleet solutions that support higher-margin services and recurring revenue. Those launches reinforce growth avenues beyond equipment sales. Caterpillar Transforms the Construction Worksite with Advanced Technology, Services and Solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026
- Positive Sentiment: New compact models — additional coverage details demand for compact-radius excavators and the launch of the TUL100 expand Caterpillar’s addressable market in smaller jobsite segments, supporting unit growth and aftermarket service opportunities. Caterpillar Sees More Demand for Compact Radius Excavators, Releases New Model Caterpillar Enters Compact Utility Loader Market with TUL100
- Neutral Sentiment: Software and backlog update — Caterpillar expanded its mining software offerings amid a record backlog and a rail deal; software and services support higher margins, but the report flagged that these shifts also “reshape risks” (execution and integration). Investors should watch margin mix and backlog conversion. Caterpillar Expands Mining Software As Record Backlog And Rail Deal Reshape Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Publicity item (pickup truck) — A media piece clarifies Caterpillar’s branded pickup effort isn’t a consumer pickup launch in the way social buzz expected; more PR than material product-market shift. Limited direct impact on fundamentals. The Caterpillar Pickup Truck Is Real, But It’s Not What People Were Hoping For
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum checks — Several pieces question whether CAT’s strong multi‑year rally has outpaced fundamentals and whether momentum is sustainable; high P/E and strong recent gains introduce risk of pullback if demand or margins soften. Has Caterpillar (CAT) Rallied Too Far After Strong Multi Year Share Price Gains Can Caterpillar’s Momentum Continue in 2026 and Beyond?
- Neutral Sentiment: Talent and PR — Recognition of top technicians (Cleburne’s Garrett Mahaffey) supports brand and service reputation but is unlikely to move results materially. Cleburne’s Garrett Mahaffey among world’s top Caterpillar technicians
Shares of CAT stock opened at $753.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.21 and its 200 day moving average is $568.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.52.
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
