Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 945553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $568.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 156.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 459,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 127,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 154,355 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

