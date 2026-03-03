Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Leerink Partners

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $268.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $230.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.06. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $120.72 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.