Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,090 and last traded at GBX 5,090, with a volume of 163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,070.
Capital Gearing Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,975.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,929.76. The company has a market cap of £807.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.23.
Capital Gearing Company Profile
The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Gearing
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.