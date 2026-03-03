Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HST stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $216,965.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,141,025.05. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

