Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) Trading Up 15.8% – Should You Buy?

Canterra Minerals Co. (CVE:CTM – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,705,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 588,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. It holds diamond properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta, as well as focuses on gold exploration in Newfoundland. The company holds interest in the Wilding gold project covering an area of 23,600 hectares located in central Newfoundland; Buffalo Hills property that comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in Alberta, Canada; and the Clipper Brook property that comprises of 5 mineral licenses totaling 122.5 square kilometers located to the northeast strike extent of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor.

