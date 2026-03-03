Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Price

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $274.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fintech company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp set a $310.00 price target on Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dave from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.13.

Dave Trading Up 3.0%

Insider Activity at Dave

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. Dave has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $286.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

In other news, Director Imran Khan sold 1,146 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $233,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,771 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,391. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave by 4,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dave during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dave by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,992 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Dave

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Company posted very strong Q4 and FY‑2025 results: Q4 revenue rose 62% to $163.7M, Q4 net income grew ~292% to $66.0M, and FY revenue increased ~60% to $554.2M; adjusted EBITDA and margins also expanded — these operational and profit improvements are driving investor optimism.

EPS and revenue beats: reported EPS $3.69, beating Zacks/consensus estimates and up sharply year‑over‑year; revenue slightly topped analyst forecasts — the beats support the rally.

Analyst support: Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $290 price target, signaling material upside from current levels and likely reinforcing buyer interest.

Earnings call transcript available — investors should review management commentary on loan performance, guidance, capital allocation and margin sustainability to assess how durable the results are.

Short‑interest data reported is effectively non‑informative (shows zero / NaN entries), so current positioning signals from short sellers are unclear — this limits interpretation of any short-covering dynamics.

Stock remains relatively volatile (beta ~3.9) and is below its 12‑month high, so despite the strong quarter, shares can swing widely on guidance or credit/loan performance updates — monitor capital‑markets sensitivity and any forward guidance risk.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Featured Articles

