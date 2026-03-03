Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.58 and last traded at $117.74. Approximately 5,494,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,553,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Research lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,639,000 after buying an additional 258,193 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,545,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,292,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,188 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Stories

