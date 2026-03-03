Cameco Corporation $CCJ Stock Holdings Lifted by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cameco by 936.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

Cameco stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.82 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

