CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

CALC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 2,861,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CalciMedica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CalciMedica during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 58.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period.

CalciMedica, Inc (NASDAQ:CALC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that modulate calcium-mediated inflammatory pathways. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, the company applies proprietary ion channel technology to address severe inflammatory disorders driven by dysregulated immune responses.

The company’s lead product candidate, Auxora™, is a selective inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. Auxora is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis associated with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with severe pulmonary conditions, including COVID-19 pneumonia.

