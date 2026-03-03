C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $307.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 292.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

