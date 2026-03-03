BXP (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $53.4170, with a volume of 214507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

Specifically, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BXP from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in BXP during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

