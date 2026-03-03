BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.45.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

