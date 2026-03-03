BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Santander lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 13.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

